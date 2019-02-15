Okanagan senior girls basketball Valley Championships in Penticton

Pen High Lakers Monica Nieves Cabrera in action at the Eric Hamber Midtown Showdown tournament final in Vancouver against Point Grey.

Action gets underway Friday night in the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls Basketball Championship at Penticton Secondary School.

The home team Lakers will host the Okanagan Mission Secondary School team in the second game of the evening starting at 7:45 p.m.

Penticton finished third going into the tournament and their opponents number two.

“We’re in tough tonight, they’ve beaten us twice already this year, but we’re hoping third time lucky,” said Lakers head coach Chris Terris. “We’re going to have to play well, those were probably our two worst shooting performances of the year.

“We shot well last night, we played Salmon Arm in the first round of the playoffs and won pretty easily.So we’re hoping it will carry over.”

The first game of the tournament is at 6 p.m. and will pit Mt. Boucherie, the fourth place team, against first place Kelowna Secondary. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the province.

For the first time this year, there is a half berth available which means the team which finishes in second place in the tournament will have an opportunity to go to the coast to compete for the final spot in the provincials.

Action will resume Saturday with the losing teams meeting in the consolation final at 1 p.m. and the the championship game going at 2:45 p.m.

Mark Brett | Reporter

