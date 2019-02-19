Okanagan Mission junior boys win valley championships

It's the first championship win for the Huskies since 1981.

The Okanagan Mission Huskies junior boys basketball team is coming off one of their biggest win in almost 40 years.

The Huskies won the valley championships at KSS this weekend, coming into the tournament with an honourable mention in the provincial rankings. They will head into the provincial championships in Langley starting Feb. 23 as the number one seed from the Okanagan, and an underdog against the top junior boys’ teams in the province.

RELATED: B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

The Huskies went on a tear through the weekend going undefeated. They beat the KSS Owls the first game in a defence-laced game 46-41, then beat Vernon Secondary 63-53, and then beat Valleyview Secondary from Kamloops in the finals 56-45.

OKM players’ Cam Parker, and Brandon Nemes led the Huskies throughout the tournament offensively, while Hunter Wallouch held it down defensively.

The Huskies look to make more upsets when provincials start Feb. 23.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.