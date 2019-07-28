Okanagan man named broadcaster of the year by BCHL

The new voice of the Penticton Vees was named last season's BCHL broadcaster of the year

The former and now new voice of the Penticton Vees, Trevor Miller, is the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) broadcaster of the year.

The recently-announced award recognizes among other attributes, broadcast skill, professionalism and work beyond the booth.

On top of his broadcasting duties, Miller was responsible for all media relations and creating content for the Trail Smoke Eaters website and social media channels during the 2018/19 season, which will remain his task in Penticton for the upcoming season.

“It’s truly an honour and a humbling experience to be named Broadcaster of the Year, especially with the award being voted on by my peers,” said Miller in a news release. “There are great broadcasters in this league that I have gotten the chance to know and befriend over the years, which makes receiving this award truly special.”

Miller started working in the BCHL doing colour commentary for the Penticton Vees from 2013 to 2016, before switching to play-by-play with the West Kelowna Warriors for two seasons. Last year was his first calling Smoke Eaters games before joining the Vees organization again, this time in a play-by-play role.

He is taking over the position with the Vees after Craig Beauchemin accepted a position with the Swift Current Broncos.

Miller joins former Vees communications Fraser Rodgers who was the 2017 BCHL broadcaster of the year.

Other winners include: 2018 – Graham Turnbull, Vernon Vipers, 2016 – Alex Rawnsley, Powell River Kings and Dan Marshall, Nanaimo Clippers; 2015 – Dan Marshall, Nanaimo Clippers; 2014 – Marc Fitzgerald, Chilliwack Chiefs; 2013 – Evan Hammond Alberni Valley Bulldogs; 2012 – Dan Marshall, Nanaimo Clippers; 2011 – Eddie Gregory, Coquitlam Express; 2010 – Todd Miller, Vernon Vipers and 2009 – Evan Hammond, Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

