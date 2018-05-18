Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

The Grindstone Award Foundation women’s charity tournament and the try hockey for free event, Girls Rock the Rink, returns to Kelowna this July.Photo courtesy of Grindstone Award Foundation

An Okanagan charity hockey tournament, open to women, is raising money to help girls facing financial barriers to the sport the opportunity to get on the ice and play.

The Grindstone Award Foundation women’s charity tournament, held in Kelowna, July 20-22, is now registering players for the event with proceeds going to bursaries to provide financial support and equipment to female hockey players in need.

Funds raising through the events allowed Grindstone to provide 10 female hockey players across Canada grants so they could continue their dream of playing hockey.

“Our goal this year is to make this weekend bigger and better in hopes to raise enough funds to support 30 female hockey players for this upcoming season,” said Danielle Grundy, president of the Grindstone Award Foundation, a registered Canadian charity. “Play in a tournament and make a difference. Think about how much hockey has added to your life and now think about how cool it would be to help a girl, who otherwise might not have been able to, experience the joy of hockey. Pretty cool if you ask us.”

A second event, Girls Rock the Rink, will also continue during the tournament this year. It is a free event from girls to try hockey with a stack of notable guest coaches and female role models leading the event.

Girls Rock the Rink takes place on July 21 at the Kelowna Capital News Centre and is free. The event is geared towards girls five to 18 years old and available for all skill levels. Girls Rock the Rink includes both on and off ice sessions, is open to first 90 players only and one free registration from the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association will be raffled off. To register visit https://grindstoneaward.com/girls-rock-the-rink-2018/.

In 2017 the Grindstone Award Foundation women’s charity tournament had over 200 players come from all over B.C., Alberta and Washington to participate. The women’s tournament costs $120 per player and is open to all women of various skill levels. The first 100 players to register will be entered to win a $100 Sport Chek gift card. Players will be assigned teams, however you can request to play with specific players. The event will also have a silent auction, charity dinner (included with registration fee), Spork Chek skills competition, four games, on-site massages and more.

To register visit https://grindstoneaward.com/2nd-annual-grindstone-charity-tournament/.