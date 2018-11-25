Okanagan Hockey Academy players shortlisted for Team B.C.

Five players will head to the final selection camp for the Canada Winter Games team

Nelson’s Reece Hunt takes a shot during the women’s 2017 under-18 hockey championship where Team B.C. won bronze. She is one of the player’s shortlisted for the final selection camp for Team B.C. which will compete at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Five female hockey players from the Okanagan Hockey Academy have named to Team B.C.’s shortlist for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Lyndsy Acheson (Summerland), Reece Hunt (Nelson), Anna MacCara (Penticton), Sarah Paul (West Kelowna) and Ashton Thorpe (West Kelowna) have all advanced to the final selection camp to be held in late December.

Related: Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

The players invited to the camp were selected based on their performance at the 2018 Female U18 Provincial Camp held in August in Shawnigan Lake and in-season evaluations.

Related: Team B.C. wins bronze at women’s hockey nationals

“We are excited to announce the 26 players selected to continue the process for Team B.C.,” said Female Program of Excellence co-ordinator Whitney Juszkiewicz in a news release. “Every year the skill and competition for Team B.C. has improved, which is a testament to female hockey in B.C. and the Yukon.”

The final roster will be announced at the conclusion of the final selection camp in late-December and will compete at the Canada Winter Games, Feb. 23 – March 3, 2019 in Red Deer, Alta.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.