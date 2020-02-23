Okanagan flavour to BC Senior Men’s Curling final

Duncan’s Wes Craig (right) watches his rock as sweepers Keith Clarke (left) and Craig Burton take over during B.C. Senior Men’s Curling action at the Vernon Curling Club. Craig will look to defend his 2019 title in Sunday’s championship against the Steve Wright Kelowna/Comox Valley foursome. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

One champion will look for a repeat title Sunday morning at the Vernon Curling Club.

Duncan’s Wes Craig is looking for a second straight B.C. Senior Men’s championship, and fifth title overall, as he takes on the Kelowna/Comox Valley foursome skipped by Steve Wright in the championship at 9:30 a.m.

Also at 9:30 a.m., Donna Mychaluk and her New Westminster/Parksville foursome will face four-time winner Penny Shantz of Parksville and her Nanaimo/Comox Valley/Vernon rink in the women’s championship.

Vernon’s Susan Hamilton is the fifth player on the Shantz team.

Mychaluk and third Victoria Murphy were members of Sheila Cowan’s rink in 2019 that lost the provincial final to Marilou Richter’s Penticton/Kelowna squad.

The two rinks were tied atop the round-robin standings at 5-1 with Mychaluk earning a bye into the final because of her 6-3 win over Shantz in Draw 3 Wednesday.

Shantz advanced to the final with a 5-4 win over Richter in Saturday’s semifinal. Richter finished third at 4-2.

Craig earned a bye into the men’s championship with a 6-1 round-robin record. His only blemish came in Draw 5 Thursday morning, a 9-7 setback to former Vernon junior curler Tom Buchy of Kimberley. Craig beat Wright 7-5 in Draw 6 Thursday afternoon.

Wright and former World Men’s champion Brent Pierce of New Westminster tied for second at 5-2 and met in Saturday’s semifinal, which Wright won 5-4.

Vernon’s Mark Longworth finished with a 2-5 record.

The winners Sunday will represent B.C. at the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in March in Portage la Prairie, Man.

