Okanagan athletes qualify for international triathlon

Keagan Ingram of Summerland will compete in event in Ecuador on July 1

Okanagan athletes Brock Hoel of West Kelowna and Keagan Ingram of Summerland, have been turning heads as of late.

These two triathlon athletes have both qualified to race in the prestigious CamTri World Cup event in Salinas, Ecuador on July 1.

Once there, they will join the only other two athletes to qualify from Canada and compete against the best in the world, ages 16 and 17.

The race will consist of a 750-metre ocean swim, a 20-kilometres bike ride through the streets of Salinas, and a five-kilometre run to cap it off.

They will be joined by their coach Luke Way who will be leading the Canadian team of youth athletes throughout the event.

Both athletes train with the Kelowna-based club Balance Point Racing and are a part of the Mission Group Junior Development Program.