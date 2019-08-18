OHA alumna welcomed as new assistant coach for women’s varsity team

Alyssa MacMillan is the Okanagan Hockey Group’s new assistant coach for the female varsity team. MacMillan is an OHA alumna, playing with the academy from 2011 to 2016. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Hockey Group has announced the hiring of program alumna Alyssa MacMillan as assistant coach for the female varsity team.

MacMillan, 21, attended the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton from 2011 to 2016, and her brothers are also OHA alumni. Following her graduation from Penticton Secondary School, she went on to attend and play NCAA hockey at the University of North Dakota for the 2016-17 season, racking up six points in 36 games.

“We are very excited to have Alyssa returning to our program in a coaching capacity,” said OHG president Dixon Ward in a news release. “She was a model student athlete during her playing days with us and was a leader both on and off the ice. Her experience, not only within our program, but as well as at the collegiate level will help her guide and lend support to our current female students.”

Most recently, MacMillan played professionally in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League with Göteborg HC. She earned 11 points in 30 games.

