OGC medal haul at Delta Invitational

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes returned home with a pot of gold from the annual Delta Invitational, one of the largest events of its kind in B.C.

OGC athletes won 21 gold medals, including four all-around titles.

Rylen Thompson was the all-around champion in the level 3 men’s competition.

Milani Ritchie finished in the top spot in the girls Level 3 event. Piper Campo won the Level 6 (10-11 year old) event, while Kate Levinsen dominated the Level 6 (12-13 year old) category.

Rylen earned first on parallel bars, high bar and in the all-around, and finished in second on vault and third place on floor, pommel horse and rings in the Level 3.

Brent Rambold (13-14) finished fourth overall, taking the pommel horse, finishing in second on parallel bars and third on high bar. Artiom Potapciuc finished fifth after earning a third place finish on vault.

Nate Banner finished fourth all-around, earning a silver on parallel bars and floor exercise in the Level 3 (11-12 year old.)

In Level 4,Willis Plant finished second overall after winning the rings event, he was second on floor and vault and third on pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar.

In the highest level of men’s competition, Shane Hiscock finished third on the rings and 13th overall out of a contingent of 43 athletes.

Level 1 athletes showed their skills a performance category earning gold, silver or bronze depending on their scores: Chase Houston (silver), Preston Popoff (gold), Peyton Henry (gold), Kingston Beauchamp (silver), Carson Rein (silver), Dante Widdess (bronze)

In the Women’s artistic event, Milani Ritchie won the Level 3 (9-year-old) category finishing first on floor, second on balance beam and third place on the uneven bars.

Makena Ivanitz finished third overall in the Level 3 (8-year-old) category after finishing the balance beam and third on the vault. Lexi Crawford finished 7th overall in this category.

In the Level 4 (8 year old) category, Rae Roworth finished second overall after winning the balance beam and finishing second on the floor. Hartley Jones finished with a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Talia Westwood finished with a silver medal on the balance beam in the Level 4 (9-year-old) category. Ava Roth finished in 7th place on vault and balance beam. Elisa Schoen earned 10th place on vault.

Peyton Johal finished fourth on bars and 6th on beam in the Level 4 (10-year-old) category.

Summer Houston was on vault and bars in the Level 4 (11-year-old) category.

Izabelle Coetzee finished fifth overall, on vault and floor in the Level 5 (9-10 year old) category. Haylee VanSteinburg won silver on the balance beam. Junelle Sabang finished 7th on floor, while Alexandra Kennedy finished 8th on vault and floor.

Taylor Morrison finished 5th overall in the Level 5 (11-12 year old) category. Morrison finished 4th on the floor. Eva Solano finished silver medal for her performance on the floor exercise, while Raedyn Furneaux finished sixth on the beam. Katie Falten finished in 8th on the beam and floor.

In level 6, Kate took first place in all four events and in the all-around in a category of 14 athletes.

Veronika Yacovelli finished in second overall after earning silver medals on bars, beam and floor in the 12 year old category.

Piper won the Level 6 (10-11 year old) category all around and the balance beam and floor exercise.

In the Level 7 competition, Sydney Ortynski finished with a silver medal on the balance beam and 7th overall, while Iulia Tarasenco finished third on balance beam and 8th overall.

Olive Fenske competed in the Aspire 1 category where she finished in first place on vault and bars and third on floor.

Miah Denis finished in second place overall in the Aspire 2 category where she earned first place on bars and on balance beam. She also earned second on vault and third on floor. Natalia Simeunovic finished with a silver medal on vault and a bronze medal on the balance beam.

In the highest level of girls competition, the athletes were in a category of 41 athletes all vying for their chance at some cash prizes.

Vanessa Bulcock was on the vault and finished 16th overall. Gabriela Beselt finished 10th overall, earning 8th on vault and 9th on balance beam. Veronica Tarasenco finished 8th on uneven bars.

The women’s Level 2 athletes are scored in the same fashion as the Level 1 boys. The girls showed off their skills in a performance category earning gold, silver or bronze depending on their scores: Madison Parnell (gold), Brielle Leach (silver), Peyton Anderson (silver), Ruby Hazard (silver), Leila Turner (silver), Sophia Pauluzzi (bronze)

