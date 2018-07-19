Offroad racing happening at Alberni Motorsports Park July 21-22

Last mud truck event until September on the Port Alberni track

A driver takes part in an obstacle course during an event at Alberni Motorsports Park in 2017. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Island Off-Road Racing takes place this Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 at Woodwards Pit near Port Alberni.

Saturday’s event features the obstacle course and Sunday’s event features mud trucks and heavy metal, wheel-to-wheel action. Racing starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and at noon on Sunday. Events take place at Alberni Motorsports Park at Woodwards Pit on Woodward Road, west of the city.

WATCH: Offroad racers compete in obstacle course

Admission is free on Saturday and $5 on Sunday.

These will be the last mud races until September, although there is another off-road event planned for Aug. 25–26. For more info, find the club online at islandoffroadracing.ca.