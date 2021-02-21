Oceanside youth soccer opens 2021 spring registration

The Oceanside Youth Soccer Society has opened spring registration for U5-U18 players, coaches and volunteers.

With the anticipation of provincial health restrictions being relaxed for youth sports over the next month, the society hopes it will be able to run a full spring season this year.

Action would be under the Phase 2 guideline of the provincial health authority through ViaSport, which allows contact in training and limited game play in a cohorts model.

Due to restrictions, the society indicated there be a limited number of spaces available. A waiting list will be created once an age group is full.

Until the society has confirmation of the loosening of the restrictions, they are asking parents to register players but not make a payment. An email will be sent out once the season has been confirmed.

The season will consist of Saturday sessions for the U5 players and midweek training on Tuesday and Thursday while there will be Saturday games for U6-U18 players.

