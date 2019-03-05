Oceanside track club to hold info night

Oceanside Track and Field members Ronan Falk, Emerson Harvey, Mathew Spencer-Dahl, and Cody Butterworth are getting ready for the coming track and field season. — Robyn Elliott photo

The track and field season is rapidly approaching.

The Oceanside Track and Field Club is holding an information night at Ballenas Secondary School, March 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For those wanting to know more about the club and want to try track and field, this is an opportunity to meet the coaches, ask questions and explore track and field options.

The club is excited for a fun filled track and field season. Following the info night, the club will hold its annual general meeting from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

— NEWS Staff