Oceanside Open tennis tourney features exciting finals

The 5th Annual Oceanside Open had a great turnout, warm, sunny weather and exciting tennis doubles matches.

The event held June 22 at the Springwood Park was hosted by the Arrowsmith Tennis Club. Organizer Don Lefler said it was another great tournament.

“There was fantastic competition, good camaraderie, good food and prizes,” said Lefler.

There was strong representation from Comox, Campbell River and Nanaimo to round out an strong local contingent that ended up winning the top prize.

The men’s division East final featured a battle between a topspin-hitting claycourt team of Alan Oslie and Goodwin Chang and the hardcourt tandem of Loren Guenette and Bill Majercsik. It was a closely contested final that saw Oslie and Chang, make a strong comeback in the second set to outlast Majercsik and Guenette to take claim the title.

Majercsik and Guenette opened with a strong 6-2 win and were on the verge of clinching the title as they were up 6-5 in the second set. Oslie and Chang battled back and forced a tiebreaker, which they won to even things at one set apiece. In the match tiebreaker, Oslie and Chang proved steadier and prevailed 10-2 to win the overall title.

On the ladies side, the final featured two familiar doubles teams — Ada Sarsiat and Jill Trelawney versus Erica Monderman and Lis Bang. Both teams have contested the East title in the last couple of years. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the Arrowsmith Tennis Club, Lefler said.

“The matches have always been hard-fought and close,” said Lefler.

It produced another exciting final. Sarsiat and Trelawney retained their crown for the third consecutive year, beating Monderman and Bang 6-2, 7-5.

In other results: Patrick Plichon and Mike Kuntz defeated Greg Cooke and Hans Laue 6-4, 6-1 to win the West final, while the Southeast champions went to Roy Heaton and Maury Harte, who defeated Don Lefler and Michael Briones 6-0, 6-1.

The Southwest champions Ron Forde and Doug Shantz defeated Brad Davidsen and Soren 6-3, 6-3.

In the women’s division, West champions were Donna McKee and Heather Bell, who defeated Cheryl McMullen and Sherri Loewen 6-4, 6-0 while the Southeast title went to Tanya Andreeva and Catherine Leigh, who defeated Shelley Oslie and Rita Levitz 6-3, 6-1. Petra Janusas and Marilyn Reigle defeated Martine Bleu and Renee Guenette 3-6, 6-2, 10-2 to clinch the Southwest title.

Lefler said the tournament was a success and the club is thankful to sponsors Todd Sjogren of BMO Wealth Management and Glen McPherson of the McPherson Realty Group.

“Their continued and generous sponsorship over the past five years has helped create a tournament that teams line up to enter every year,” said Lefler. “We want to thank them for this ongoing support.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter