Oceanside Minor Softball to stage first women’s league

Oceanside Minor Softball will stage its first U19-U20 women’s league.

It feature four teams that will have players born from 1997 to 2003. The goal is to help foster elite players.

The games will be played on Sunday afternoon as doubleheaders with full stats and standing to be kept at Game Changer.

“Our goal is to have four balanced teams that are very competitive,” said Ian Kellow, one of the coaches of Oceanside Minor Softball. “We will be running a pre-season evaluation and then a draft to select teams.”

Games will follow U19 Softball Canada rules. Registration is now open on line at https://www.oceansidesoftball.ca Space is limited so register early.

Generals top sniper to return for coming VIJHL season

The Oceanside Generals will have their top sniper, Dawson Heathcote, back for this coming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League campaign.

Heathcote helped the Generals finish on top of the North Division of the regular season, edging powerhouse Campbell River Storm. The Generals reached the North Division playoff final but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Generals top scorer was named the VIJHL’s top forward, producing 63 points with 25 goals and 38 assists.

Morningstar to host RBC PGA Scramble qualifier

Morningstar Golf Club will host a qualifying event of the RBC PGA Scramble on July 18.

Registration is now open and deadline is July 11.

The RBC PGA Scramble, presented by The Lincoln Motor Company, is a national series of team events featuring amateur golfers and PGA of Canada professionals taking place at more than 150 golf facilities around the country. All local qualifiers have guaranteed prize tables for the top teams included with entry.

The series of events draw thousands of amateur golfer, who will form their team of four players, from across the country. Teams will look to make it through local and regional qualifying with the ultimate goal of playing in the National Final with a PGA of Canada professional playing on their team at Cabot Links.

Events will feature top-quality golf, sponsor engagements, prizing and more at the local level; and those advancing to the regional and national finals will be treated to once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences.

For those qualifying out of their regional qualifier, the RBC PGA Scramble National Final promises to be an all-time bucket list golf trip. The 54-hole championship at the famed and breathtaking Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs will be part of a festival of special events, prizing, gifting, activations, accommodations, dining, and a chance to interact with celebrities.

Register your foursome at https://rbcpgascramble.com/.

ACRA summer camp registration now open

Every summer, the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association offers a one-week long summer camp for children aged eight to 13.

This year’s camp activities include outdoor games, science experiments, and arts and crafts. Space is limited to just 12 participants so it’s advised that parents register their child early to avoid disappointment. The deadline to register is July 13.

All provincial COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be in effect, and campers will be asked to practise physical distancing and good hand hygiene. The camp will start July 20 and will be held at the Coombs Fairground, 1014 Ford Rd., Coombs. To register online go to http://arrowsmithrecreation.ca/register

2020 Pheasant Glen Open to take place July 18-19

The 2020 Pheasant Glen Open Tournament will be held July 18-19.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place to keep players distanced and safe throughout the tournament. The field size will be a maximum of 48 players.

Amateur and junior players will be paid in script while pro golfers will be paid in cash. Deadline to register is July 12 and it cost $175 that will include a meal after round two. Contact the golf shop to sign up and for more information at 250-752-8786.

