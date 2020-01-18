Oceanside minor lacrosse trio drafted by Nanaimo Timbermen

Three among eight players picked by BCJLA club

Three Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association players drafted by the Nanaimo Timbermen, from left: Brenden Jamieson, Kohl Krastel, and Blake Beatty. (Submitted photo)

Three members of the Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association were selected in the B.C. Junior Lacrosse Association entry draft that was held in Langley, Jan. 5.

Eight Junior A teams drafted 48 graduating midget players that included OMLA products Brenden Jamieson, Blake Beatty, and Kohl Krastel.

The Oceanside trio were selected by the Nanaimo Timbermen, who made eight picks from the draft. The Nanaimo Junior A and Junior B Tier 1 Timbermen have been improving over the past few years and bringing in these new players will keep the build going, according to Timbermen general manager Dave Bremner, who provided their individual assessments of the three Oceanside players.

Jamieson, Bremner said, is a crafty right-handed offensive player, who has the ability to come up with big goals. He expects Jamieson to form a great duo down the road with 2020 draft pick from Peninsula’s Jace Francis.

Krastel is a big defender who should be an intimidating factor to other teams offensive groups, according to Bremner.

“We are hoping for big things from him,” said Bremner.

As for Beatty, Bremner said he is a defensive transition player who will have to use his incredible speed and is very capable.

“His work ethic is what intrigues us and has him on the radar,” said Bremner, who is looking forward to watching all three players grow in junior A lacrosse players.

Most players drafted will play their first year or two on the Junior B Tier 1 team, but some make the jump straight into Junior A. But aany players that do play Tier 1 will be given opportunities to play at the Junior A level.

Assessments will begin in March and Bremner expects all players to come to camp in good shape and ready to compete.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

