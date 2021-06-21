Oceanside Minor Lacrosse to honour volunteers on June 26

The Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association will honour their many volunteers on June 26. (PQB News file photo)

Volunteers are the heart and soul of every sports organization in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

For the Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association, volunteers play a key role in sustaining the operation of the organization.

“Without the selfless contributions of these folks year after year, there would be no lacrosse in Parksville Qualicum Beach and that would be so sad,” said Renee Allan of the OMLA.

On June 26, the OMLA is holding volunteer appreciation event at the picnic area at the Parksville Community Park, from 12 to 5 p.m. The association currently has 20 volunteers and in normal year, they have between 45 to 50 volunteers.

COVID-19 protocols will be applied at the event said Allan, as they aim to only allow 50 people.

“This is an opportunity for past, present and future volunteers to come and meet the association members and to have any and all questions answered in regards to lacrosse in our community,” said Allan. “We would like to recognize every coach, manager and officials we had through the years.

As well the OMLA is inviting anyone that want to join the association to sign up. Allan said there will be OMLA members who will help and provide information.

To find out more, visit their website www.oceansidelacrosse.com and FB page. You can also email Jason O’Connell at pres@oceansidelacrosse.com if you are interested in attending the event.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News