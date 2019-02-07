Oceanside Minor Hockey players to play for Team BC

Two of District 69’s talented hockey players will join Team BC at the coming Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta.

Two Oceanside Minor Hockey products and friends Kobe Verbicky of Bowser and Cage Newans of Qualicum Beach will both suit up for Team BC at the national games that will take place from Feb. 15 to March 3.

The two 15-year-old forward players, who currently lead the BC Major Midget League’s North Island Silvertips in scoring were draftees at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Edmonton Oil Kings selected Verbicky with the first pick in the second round while Newans was taken in the seventh round by the Victoria Royals.

Verbicky and Newans will team up with fellow WHL draftees, five of whom are first round selections. They will be gunning for Team BC’s second Canada Winter Games gold medal.

The five-foot-11 Newans, who is an affiliate player with the Nanaimo Clippers, led the Silvertips with 21 goals and nine assists, and 38 penalty minutes. Verbicky, on the other hand, has a dozen goals and 18 helpers.

Team BC opens the tournament Saturday, Feb. 16 (3 p.m. PST) against Manitoba, followed by games against Saskatchewan and Alberta.

— NEWS Staff