Oceanside Hospice hosts annual charity event

Oceanside Hospice Society’s 21st Annual Charity Golf Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Eaglecrest Golf Club.
It’s a 13-hole scramble, with an 11:30 a.m. sign-in and a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.
A $99 entry fee gets entrants golf, a prime rib dinner, silent auction and prize raffles.
The MC of the event is Canadian Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer Bernie Pascall.
All proceeds will stay in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to help the hospice society’s programs.
For more info, call 250.752.6227 or email info@oceansidehospice.com.
— Submitted by Oceanside Hospice Society