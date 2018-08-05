Oceanside Hospice hosts annual charity event

From left: Oceanside Hospice Society executive director Julie Chambers, MC Bernie Pascall, Oceanside Hospice fund development Shianne Carswell and Eaglecrest Golf Course head golf professional Cory Betz. Oceanside Hospice Society is hosting its 21st annual charity golf tournament at the course Saturday, Aug. 11. — Photo submitted by Julie Chambers

Oceanside Hospice Society’s 21st Annual Charity Golf Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Eaglecrest Golf Club.

It’s a 13-hole scramble, with an 11:30 a.m. sign-in and a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.

A $99 entry fee gets entrants golf, a prime rib dinner, silent auction and prize raffles.

The MC of the event is Canadian Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer Bernie Pascall.

All proceeds will stay in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to help the hospice society’s programs.

For more info, call 250.752.6227 or email info@oceansidehospice.com.

— Submitted by Oceanside Hospice Society