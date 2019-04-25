Oceanside gets on Baseball Caravan bandwagon

Oceanside Minor Baseball has joined the bandwagon of the BC Baseball Coaches Caravan.

The caravan made its way to Parksville over the weekend at Springwood Park on April 20. The day was blessed with good warm and sunny weather that made the event a lot more fun and memorable to the players as well as to coaches and parents who took the opportunity to learn teaching and coaching techniques.

Mike Kelly, the founder of the caravan and BC Minor Baseball Association’s coaching development director, said that the goal is to make the game enjoyable and fun to younger players in order to keep them playing baseball.

“If they have the caravan, and I was talking to the president (OMB) and I said to him, if you keep doing this every year, you’d keep the kids in the game,” said Kelly.

“We feel that kids from five to eight years old, these are the kids we need to concentrate on. If you don’t, then they would go on to another sport. We have to make it fun for them and that’s what we do.

The caravan’s visit in Parksville was its 25th stop since it started travelling three weeks ago.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter