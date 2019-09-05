Oceanside Generals win season opener in Nanaimo

Gens beat Buccaneers 5-2 in first game of VIJHL season

Nanaimo Buccaneers player Brendan Rogers and Oceanside Generals player Logan Cursley compete for a puck during the third period of Thursday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Oceanside Generals were able to spoil the Nanaimo Buccaneers’ home opener.

The visiting team earned a 5-2 win in the first game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

It was the first time the Bucs have lost a home opener in their franchise history.

Oceanside got two goals from former Nanaimo player Dawson Heathcote, and the Gens’ other scorers were Liam Moody, Brad Cimaglia and Brady Kay. Goalie James Brendeland made 38 saves for the win.

For Nanaimo, Dylan Tonks and Tate Roulette scored and goaltender Spencer Deakin made 25 saves as shots were 40-30 in favour of the home team.

GAME ON … Oceanside’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Oceanside Place, against the Westshore Wolves. The Bucs face the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

