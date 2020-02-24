Oceanside Generals to open VIJHL playoffs against Kerry Park

The Oceanside Generals opens the VIJHL playoffs against the Kerry Park Islanders at Oceanside Place on Feb. 25. (File photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals will face the Kerry Park Islanders in the first round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs.

The Generals, who finished first in the North Division, will have home advantage in the opening round. They face the Islanders, Tuesday night, Feb. 25 at Oceanside Place.

During the regular season, the Generals have won all their four games against the Islanders and will be hoping to set the tone of the playoffs in the first game.

The full schedule:

Game 1 – Tuesday, Feb. 25 @ 7 p.m. (Oceanside)

Game 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 26 @ 7:30 p.m. (Kerry Park)

Game 3 – Friday, Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m. (Oceanside)

Game 4 – Sunday, March 1 @ 3 p.m. (Kerry Park)

Game 5 – Tuesday, March 3 @ 7 p.m. (Oceanside)

Game 6 – Wednesday, March 4 @ 7:30 p.m. (Kerry Park)

Game 7 – Saturday, March 7 @ 7 p.m. (Oceanside)

