Oceanside Generals sweep aside Kerry Park Islanders 4-0 in VIJHL playoff series

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals advanced to the North Division final of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs, after sweeping their best-of-seven series against Kerry Park Islanders 4-0.

The Generals secured their spot in the final after they beat the Islanders 5-1 in Game 4 at Kerry Park Arena on Sunday. It’s the first series win for the Generals in the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. That victory was also against the Islanders.

Leading the Generals against the Islanders was Dawson Heathcote, with two goals. Heathcote has been a prolific scorer for the Generals, notching 63 points in 43 games. He was presented with the Brian Harrison trophy as the VIJHL’s top forward.

Captain Landon Dziadyk, Foster Martin and Liam Moody were the other scorers for the Generals. Goalie Jacob Sweet earned the win between the pipes, turning away 31 shots.

The Islanders put up quite a resistance but weren’t able to stop the Generals offence.

It was a close first period with the Generals leading 1-0. Kerry Park tied it up in the second but Heathcote made it 3-1 when he found the back of the net twice. The Generals capitalized on two power-play opportunities in the third that virtually sank the Islanders.

The Generals next opponents will be the winners of the Nanaimo Buccaneers-Campbell River Storm series, which is currently tied 2-2.

The Generals dominated the series against the Islanders, giving up only four goals while scoring 22.

The sweep has given the Generals time to recover and prepare for their next series. Against the Storm in the regular season, the Generals were 4-4.

Against the Buccaneers, the Generals went 5-1.

