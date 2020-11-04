Oceanside Generals split pair of games with Comox Valley

Gens drop first game 5-2 but eke out a 5-4 win the next day

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals split their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey weekend series against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

In the first game held at the Comox Valley on Saturday night, Oct. 31, the Generals took a 1-0 on Chase Heslop’s marker shorthanded but gave up three unanswered goals in the second which they never recovered from to lose 5-2. The other scorer for the Generals was Nolan Kehoe.

In the second game held at Oceanside Place, Sunday afternoon, the Generals started well to take a 4-2 lead going into the third and nearly blew it as they had to fight off a late Glacier Kings comeback to eke out a 5-4 win.

Scorers for the Generals were Nolan Wyatt, Aiden Sutherland, Carter Johnson, Trevor Dorman and Greyson Weme.

Meanwhile, forward Cage Newans from Parksville was named North Player Division player of the week. He has six goals and six assists so far this season.

