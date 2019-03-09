Oceanside Generals see season come to an end

Michael Briones photoOceanside Generals Ryan Ignace breaks away from the Victoria Cougars defence in Game 4 of their VIJHL playoff series at Oceanside Place on Tuesday night (March 5).

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals were eliminated in the first round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey playoffs.

Down 3-1 in their best-of-seven playoff series, the Generals’ hopes of prolonging their season ended when they lost 4-1 to the host Victoria Cougars in Game 5 on Thursday night.

The Generals put up a gallant fight but were not able to deter the Cougars who led 1-0 after the first. The Generals came back in the second and scored at 3:57, netted by Ryan Ignace. But it didn’t take long for the Cougars to regain the lead at 5:18 and added another at 16:55 to surge ahead 3-1. In the final period, the Cougars put the game out of reach when they got an early goal at 1:06.

Despite losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Generals had a solid season overall.

Forward Landon Dziadyk was the Generals’ leading scorer this season with 24 goals and 12 assists, followed by Elijah Goyer who tallied 15 goals and 12 assists, and Brady Kay, who had 12 goals and 12 assists.