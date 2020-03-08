Oceanside Generals ready to face Storm in VIJHL North Division final

Oceanside Generals to take on Campbell River Storm in the North Division Finals of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. (Michael Briones photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals will take on the Campbell River Storm in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s North Division playoff final, beginning at Oceanside Place on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The Generals and the Storm have been in tight race throughout the regular season with Oceanside edging the Storm by four points to finish on top of the division standings.

They have had close battles that went the distance.

The Generals beat the Storm four times during the regular season but also lost four times.

Going into the final, the Generals have an edge. They are well-rested after sweeping the Kerry Park Islands in four games in the division semifinals. They had time to sharpen their game and were able to scout the opposition, attending Game 6 of the Storm versus Nanaimo Buccaneers playoff series.

However, the Storm will not be an easy opponent. They have always done well in the playoffs and are a perennial powerhouse in the league. However, according to Storm coach Lee Stone that they have some players banged up and need time to heal.

The Generals vs Storm schedule:

Tuesday, March 10 (Oceanside) – 7 p.m.

Friday March 13 (Campbell River) – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 14 (Oceanside) – 7 p.m.

Tuesday March 17 (Campbell River) – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 18 (Oceanside) – 7 p.m.

Friday March 20 (Campbell River) – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 21 (Oceanside) – 7 p.m.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News