Oceanside Generals open with 5-3 VIJHL win over Comox Valley Glacier Kings

Gens to take on rival Buccaneers next in Nanaimo

The Oceanside Generals leadership team for the 2021-22 VIJHL campaign: Brett Arnet, captain, and assistant captains Chase Heslop, Trey Boylan and Greyson Weme. (Oceanside Generals photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals opened their 2021-22 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League campaign with a 5-3 win on the road against Comox Valley Glacier Kings 5-3 on Sept. 11.

Greyson Weme and Jacob Thomas sparked the offence scoring two goals each with Nolan Wyatt netting one in the first period. Goaltender Ashton Sadauskas earned the win in goal, stopping 29 of 32 shots.

The Generals have named this season’s leadership group. Brett Arnet has been named team captain and assistant captains are Chase Heslop, Trey Boylan and Weme.

The Generals are back on the road again to take on arch-rivals, the Nanaimo Buccaneers, at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Sept. 16 at 7:15 p.m.

They will play their first home game against the Lake Cowichan Kraken at Oceanside Place on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The VIJHL got off to a shaky start when it had to cancel the first game of the season between Lake Cowichan and Westshore on Sept. 8 due to players testing positive to COVID-19.

As a result, the Provincial Health Officer has issued a directive to the league that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces and the proof of vaccination is required to access some events, services and businesses.

By Oct. 24, you must be fully vaccinated. The requirement applies to all people born in 2009 or earlier (12-plus) and covers indoor ticketed sporting events.

Both of these orders apply to everyone in this League: players, team staff, volunteers, executives, etc. and will apply to all spectators at VIJHL games as well. It will be the responsibility of the facility to ensure that everyone is complying.

