Oceanside Generals on 3-game VIJHL slide after loss to Lake Cowichan Kraken

Former Oceanside Generals forward Cage Newans, who also played for the Victoria Royals in the WHL, signed with the with the Humboldt Broncos in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. (PQB News file photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals suffered their third consecutive loss, when they were edged by the Lake Cowichan Kraken 3-2 in overtime at Oceanside Place on Saturday night (Oct. 9).

Prior to that game, the Generals lost another close contest to the host Campbell River Storm 5-4 on Friday night (Oct. 8) and also 3-1 to Kerry Park on Oct. 4.

Against the Kraken, the Generals gave up a 2-0 lead going into the third as the Kraken scored twice to tie it up and then went on to score in overtime to upset Oceanside and their fans.

Thomas Jacob scored a short-handed goal with Miles Carson netting the other goal for the Generals.

In Campbell River, the Generals tied the game 4-4 in the third but with 15 seconds left to play, the Storm broke the stalemate to earn the win 5-4.

READ MORE: Former Oceanside Generals hockey star raises funds for Cystic Fibrosis research

Brayden Ross found the back of the net twice while Brady O’Brien scored his first goal as a General. Nolan Kehoe also had a goal.

The Generals are third in the North Division with five wins, five losses and one overtime loss.

The Generals will play their next four games at home, starting Oct. 16 against the Storm.

They face Lake Cowichan Kraken next on Oct. 17. On Oct. 22, they take on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and on Oct. 23 battle the Storm again. All the games start at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, former Oceanside Generals Cage Newans, who also played for the Victoria Royals in the Western Hockey League, signed up with the Humboldt Broncos in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Parksville forward played his first game on Saturday, Oct. 9 against the Battlefords North Stars and immediately made an impact when he scored the winning goal in the Broncos’ 3-2 win comeback win.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News