Oceanside Generals earn split in VIJHL action

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals split their games last week.

The Generals travelled to Campbell River Sept. 20 to face the Storm, one of the tough teams in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. And despite outshooting the Storm 44-30, the Generals ended up with a 5-3 loss.

But the next night, the Generals hosted the Saanich Braves at Oceanside Place and came away with a 4-2 win, to improve their record to five wins and two losses. They now rank second in the North Division behind the Storm.

Against the Storm, the Generals trailed 2-0 early in the period. They were able to cut it in half at 17:13 on Landon Dziadyk’s goal but were unlucky not to square things even though they were more active offensively.

The Generals trailed again by two when the Storm scored 42 seconds into the second period and got another goal at 16:07 to lead 4-1 at the end of the frame. In the third, the Generals came back strong scoring two goals by Cage Newans and Dawson Heathcote. But they lost momentum when took a penalty at 13:24 and paid dearly for it when the Storm netted a goal to end the Generals’ comeback bid.

On Saturday night, the Generals weathered another tough game against the Braves. But this time, puck luck was on their side as they scored two goals in the first by Dziadyk and Elijah Goyer. Greyson Weme made it 3-0 early in the second but gave up a goal on the man advantage to close the period with a 3-1 lead.

The Braves netted another marker near the midway mark of the third but the Generals sealed the win on a power play goal by Newans late in the frame.

The Generals are back in Oceanside Place on Friday night against the visiting Comox Valley Glacier Kings at 7 p.m. The next day, they hit the road to Kerry Park to take on the Islanders.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

— NEWS Staff