Oceanside Generals crush Nanaimo 9-1 in VIJHL season opener

The Oceanside Generals celebrate after sinking the Nanaimo Buccaneers in their VIJHL season opener at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, Oct. 1. (Generals Facebook Photo)

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals have some unfinished business for the 2020-21 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

Last year, the Generals finished on top of the North Division in the regular season but they were denied the chance to compete for the North Division final and possibly the VIJHL championship when games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a disappointing end to one of their best seasons to date.

The Generals played their first game of the 2020-21 season on Thursday, Oct. 1 and showed renewed drive and hunger when they crushed arch-rivals Nanaimo Buccaneers 9-1 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

It was an impressive start for the Generals, who dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Buccaneers 48-16.

Veteran Cage Newans, and Miles Carson, a new addition to the Oceanside roster, sparked the Generals as each posted a hat-trick. The other scorers for the Generals were Nolan Kehoe, Garett Gilbertson and Greyson Weme.

Austin Dendl, recruited in a trade with the Westshore Wolves during the off-season, was solid between the pipes as he turned away 15 of 16 shots he faced.

The Generals will host the Buccaneers in their first home game at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Unfortunately, fans are not allowed inside the arena during the game but can watch it live on HockeyTV.

