Oceanside Generals avoid being swept by Storm in VIJHL double dip

A solid defensive game helped the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals salvage a 3-1 win against the Campbell River Storm at home Nov. 7 to avoid being swept in their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey weekend series.

The Storm went on to thump the Generals 7-1 at Rob BrindAmour Arena on Nov. 6 after scoring six goals in a row in the first two periods. The Generals avoided the shutout when Dawson Heathcote found the back of the net early in the third.

READ MORE: Matt Pettinger — from the NHL to Real Estate

The next day, the Generals had their defence clicking but still gave up a goal in the first period to trail 1-0. But in the second, the Generals scored back-to-back goals less than a minute apart. Jacob Murray scored on a power play to tie it up and then just over 30 seconds later Heathcote netted the go-ahead goal.

The Storm pulled the goalie in the last minute but the plan backfired when Aiden Sutherland scored an empty-net goal to seal the game for the Generals. It was their first win against the Storm this season.

Goalie Austin Dendl had an outstanding game as he turned away 32 shots to earn the second star of the night.

The Generals remain in second place in the North Division standings with seven wins and four losses.

This week, they Generals take on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings with the first game taking place in the Comox Valley Sports Centre on Nov. 13 and the second game to be played at Oceanside Arena Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, the VIJHL has just launched a new app that features real-time scoring data direct from each arena. You can now follow every game with complete scores, game summary and up-to-the-minute player stats. You can also watch HockeyTV from within the app which is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News