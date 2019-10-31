Oceanside Bantam Generals claim silver in hockey tourney

Oceanside Bantam Generals’ Mason Baynes watches his shot deflected by a Chilliwack goaltender in the early rounds of the Fall Face-Off Tournament at Oceanside Place. — Michael Briones photo

Oceanside Bantam Generals took the silver medal in their own Fall Face-Off tournament last weekend.

The Bantam Generals were narrowly beaten bu Sunshine Coast Blues 4-3 in the final at Oceanside Place Arena.

The match was tight as both sides traded goals in the first that ended in a 1-1 draw. Benjamin Groome scored for the Generals.

The second period was a defensive battle that ended in a scoreless tie. In the third, the Generals got the early lead when Anthony McLaughlin found the back of the net less than three minutes into the period.

The Generals put up a fight and defended their slim lead. But past the midway mark, the Blues were able to broke through and scored three consecutive goals.

With time winding down, the Generals pressured the Blues and Groome got Oceanside another goal to make it 4-3. However, time ran out for the Generals.

Meanwhile, the Oceanside Midgets Generals finished fourth after losing to Tri Port 8-3 in the bronze medal game. Scorers for the Generals were Andrew McKinnon, Benjamin Tisdelle and Evan Obodzinski.

— NEWS Staff, submitted