OC hosts final home games of season

Navneet Mann and her Okanagan College teammates will host St. Mary’s from Calgary in exhibition basketball this weekend at Immaculata. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Okanagan College Coyotes basketball teams will play their final home games of their inaugural season this weekend at Immaculata Regional High School.

The Coyotes will take on Calgary’s St. Mary’s University on Friday night, with women’s game to tip off at 6 p.m. and the men’s at 8 p.m.

OC and St. Mary’s will meet again on Saturday at Immaculata, with games at 10 a.m. and noon.

The newly-formed OC program has proven to be very competitive on the court since its first games late in the summer of 2017.

“We have had a fantastic first year of play,” said Coyotes coach and program co-founder Dino Gini. “We focused on creating an environment which allows each player to reach their potential. We are competitive and have a lot of hype around our program moving into the future.”

Gini added that OC Basketball is self-funded and committed to building the Coyotes into one of the best and most recognized collegiate programs in the country.

“Our sponsors are our lifeline and we are so appreciative of their support,” Gini said. We are hoping we can pack the gym and show off not only our teams, but our sponsors as well.

“We have worked hard to provide another opportunity for our youth to go to school and continue to play sports, as well as another opportunity to continue to promote Okanagan College in such a positive manner.”