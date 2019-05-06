Oak Bay to face Reynolds in Ryan Cup final, Tuesday at UVic

Oak Bay senior girls soccer team are in the Ryan Cup on Tuesday after a 3-1 win over the league’s top team Royal Bay.
Gametime for the Ryan Cup final, the city tournament which pits all comers from A to AAA, is 4 p.m. on the University of Victoria turn field No. 3 (next to CARSA).
It’ll be a rematch of the 2018 Ryan Cup final as Reynolds beat St. Michaels University school 3-1 in the other Ryan Cup semifinal. In 2018, Oak Bay was up 1-0 but lost in overtime to a major Reynolds comeback.
“The players are excited and the more games we can get in before Islands, the better,” said Oak Bay coach Katie Baker.
In their semifinal against first-place Royal Bay Kiana Higuchi, Jasmine Lee and Ella Hayes all scored for third-place Oak Bay. It was a turn of events as Royal Bay had edged Oak Bay 2-1 in the first game of the school season this year.
“As the season goes on teams improve and get better and we were a better team than the first time we played them,” Baker said. “It was our best overall team performance that we’ve had this season, a great game for us.”
In their only meeting so far this season Reynolds beat Oak Bay 1-0 in league play.
Regardless of the Ryan Cup, Oak Bay will play at home to kick off the AAA Islands beginning 9:30 a.m., Monday at Oak Bay. Reynolds will host the other pool at Braefoot starting with a match against Claremont at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Oak Bay will play again at 1:30 p.m. Monday against Royal Bay and 9 a.m. Tuesday against Claremont, all games at Oak Bay High.
The AAA final is also at Oak Bay High, 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The two finalists each advance to the AAA provincial championships in Surrey.