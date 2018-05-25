Oak Bay residents enjoy Wheelers races at Windsor Park

Cyclists raced around Windsor Park in Sunday’s Criterium.
Right in the heart of Oak Bay, this course has been so popular that the Victoria Cycling League doubled the amount of races from last year.
Visit victoriacyclingleague.wordpress.com for full results of the Windsor Park Criterium.
A Race
1st – Riley Pickrell – Cycling BC
2nd – Nick Rowe – Echappee Victoria Breakaway
3rd – Oliver Evans – H&R Block
1st Woman – Megan Rathwell – Broad Street Cycles – 15th overall
B Race
1st Place – Trevor Orme – IRC
2nd Place – Elijah Louttit – Applewood Garneau
3rd Place – Rick Stark – Echappee Victoria Breakaway
B Women
1st Place – Shannon Baerg – IRC
2nd Place – Kristen Kit – Broad Street Cycles
3rd Place – Casey Garrison – Tripleshot
C Race
1st Place – Eric Stark – IRC
2nd Place – James Holtz – O2
3rd Place – Paul Christopher – Tripleshot
C Women
1st Place – Donna Stokes (9th overall)
2nd Place – Kathleen Smith – Tripleshot – (10th overall)
3rd Place – Jessica Payne (12th overall)
