Oak Bay lawn bowlers celebrate Canada, raise funds for War Amps Child Amputee

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club celebrated Canada Day 2018 with the traditional match between the Red and Blue teams followed by dinner. Fundraising for the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program continued as in past years, says Eric Ballinger, publicity director for the club.

The day saw an above average number of wrong bias bowls delivered. Photos below show some of these unfortunate members having their wrong bias insurance voucher ripped in half to void it. Perhaps the many wrong bias bowls were caused by the distraction of gusty winds. Another theory is that these members wanted to make an additional donation to the CHAMP fundraising by buying a replacement voucher for the post event draw.

The final funds raised tally is not yet available.

This year the Blue Team was determined to avenge its humiliating defeat from 2017. The Reds on the other hand were equally determined to start a dynasty. When the last bowl of the day came to rest and the results announced, the Blue team was declared victorious.

