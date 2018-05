Locals head for the courts of Vancouver May 24 for provincials

The Oak Bay HIgh tennis team celebrates winning the Vancouver Island Regional Championships May 9 with a 9-2 win over Claremont and now move on to provincial championships in Vancouver May 24-26. (Submitted photo)

The Oak Bay High tennis is bound for provincials after clinching Islands over Claremont May 9.

They won the Vancouver Island Regional Championships 9-2 win over Claremont at Henderson Park courts and move on to provincial championships in Vancouver May 24 to 26.

