Oak Bay High girls clinch championship at Nike Spring Classic

Senior girls soccer team beat out Claremont in 2-0 final

  • Apr. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team took the championship after being undefeated at the University of Victoria Nike Spring Classic tournament.

Oak Bay High faced off against Claremont in the final and beat them 2-0 with goals made by Maddy Trimmer and Desiree Leal.

“The tournament was a fantastic team effort with contributions from all players,” said coach Alexis McKinty. “It was really nice to see the team playing so cohesively this early on in our season. We are excited to see what the rest of the season has in store!”

Trimmer was voted MVP for Oak Bay High.

