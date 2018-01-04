Oak Bay drops tight final to Brentwood at Vikes invitational

Plans are already in place for the December 2018 Vikes Alumni event

Walnut Grove Gators’ Luke Adams battles for position with Oak Bay Bays’ Cameron Henderson during quarter-final action at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational at the Langley Events Centre on Dec. 8. Oak Bay won both this game and the TBI title while the Gators went 3-1 to finish fifth. (Gary Ahuja/Black Press)

Oak Bay High senior boys basketball team suffered its first loss in a tight tournament featuring the best among their peers in the CARSA Performance Gym over the holiday.

Oak Bay High and Brentwood College – considered B.C.’s two best teams and both previously unbeaten – battled in front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 800 to finish the Vikes Alumni Senior Boys Basketball Invitational. Brentwood came away the winner 89-85.

Proceeds from the tournament went towards the Vancouver Island Vikes Men’s Basketball Scholarship, an endowed scholarship that is awarded to athletes on the Vikes that have played their senior year of high school basketball on Vancouver Island.

The tournament included three teams from Washington State; B.C. 4A #1 Oak Bay and 4A #7 Vancouver College as well as B.C. 2A #1 Brentwood College.

Oak Bay took out Seattle Academy 99-72 on the first day, with Caelen Scott named player of the game. Oak Bay downed Vashon Island 73 to 55 on the second day, with Diego Maffia named player of the game.

The tournament organizers, with the support of visiting North Kitsap and Vashon Island, then made an alteration to the draw. The two Washington State teams agreed to play each other and so allow for a tantalizing clash between Brentwood and Oak Bay.

With the win, Brentwood moved to 3-0 and so shared the Invitational title with similarly unbeaten Vancouver College.

Oak Bay’s Caelen Scott and Diego Maffia were named to the all star team. Valdi Alarie-Hill was awarded the team award.

Plans are already in place for the December 2018 Vikes Alumni event. Teams from Oregon and Australia will join the field, while 2016 finalist Harry Ainlay, a traditional Alberta 4A power, is also set to return.

