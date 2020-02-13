Oak Bay boys face Claremont in Lower Island hoops final

Lucas Maffia scored 31 points on Tuesday night as Oak Bay defeated Belmont 89-78 to advance to the Lower Island AAAA final, Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum.

The Oak Bay Bays are one step closer to a Lower Island basketball title as they beat the Belmont Bulldogs in Langford, 89-78 on Tuesday night.

Grade 11 player Lucas Maffia led the Bays with 31 points in the game. The Bays advance to the AAA South Island final, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spectrum Community school. They will take on Claremont, who stopped Mount Douglas 94-59 Tuesday night.

Senior player Jaime Molins scored 20 for Oak Bay on Tuesday and Grade 11 player Chris Horwood also had 14.

The Bays seek their sixth straight Island title at the senior boys Vancouver Island AAA Championships, Feb. 20 to 22 at Nanaimo District secondary.

The Oak Bay senior girls team, which has had just one in Tier 1 league play, compete in the Lower Islands hosted at Belmont and Royal Bay, from Feb. 13 to 15.

READ MORE: Oak Bay hoops star shortlisted for second-straight B.C. high school athlete of the year award

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay News