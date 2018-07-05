Oak Bay bowlers snag top spot in ‘scotch pairs’

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hosted the Bowls South Island women’s tournament Silver Tray Women’s Scotch Pairs.

In “scotch pairs” the skip and lead change position halfway through the game. The winners, Tanis Ranger, Linda Cowie are members of the Oak Bay LBC.

June Klausen, Cecelia Wilson of Gordon Head LBC finished second and Oak Bay bowlers Karen Evans, Donna Blackstock finished third.

Visit bowlsoakbay.ca for more photos and coming events.

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.