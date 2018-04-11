Oak Bay battle of Vikes versus Castaway Wanderers final of regular rugby season

UVic looks to cement their hold on fifth-place in the BC Premier League

The Castaway Wanderers Men's Premier Reserve team's Matt McLean passes to teammate Ethan Hager before the tackle as the local squad takes on University of B.C. Okanagan Sunday at Windsor Park. The only CW 3 team is the only one in action this weekend as the men head to Comox for the Island Div. 2 playoffs Saturday.

The Vikes battle the Castaway Wanderers in the final regular season game this weekend at Windsor.

The University of Victoria team took seven straight but the game will have playoff implications for both the Vikes and the Wanderers.

While UVic clinched a playoff spot last weekend with a victory, the team looks to cement the hold on fifth place in the BC Premier League. For CW currently sitting third, they seek a victory to try and guarantee home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

The game is April 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Windsor Park in Oak Bay.

The Vikes know that they will be on the road when the playoffs begin April 21, but exactly who they will be facing remains to be seen.

With the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and the UBC Old Boys Ravens currently battling for first and second spot, the Vikes will be taking on either a team that they were narrowly beaten by a score 22-20 in the form of UBC, or a UBCOB squad that they upset 36-31.

