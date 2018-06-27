Oak Bay athletes bound for BC Games

Summer Games run from July 19 to 22 in the Cowichan Valley

A handful of Oak Bay youth are among the the 2,400 athletes sets to descend on the Cowichan Valley for the BC Summer Games next month

Jordan Price (athletics; Connor Melanson (baseball) Heath Taylor (basketball 3×3 boys); Lauren Rust basketball 3×3 girls); Elijah Carter-Sullivan, Sean Gatensby and Raine Orser (basketball 5×5 boys); Nina Corwin, Liam Hodgins and Ronen Somogyi (rowing); Max Chapman (sailing); Jake Robson (soccer); Griffin Arnatt and Arran Robertson (swimming) and Callum Robertson (para-swimming) and Aaron Finley (volleyball).

Leaders Patrick Dann (head coach for canoe/kayak) and Delani Hulme-Lawrence (assistant coach for sailing) are also set to attend.

Eighteen different sports will be on display, from baseball and golf to wrestling and sailing.

The BC Games, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, has been the starting point for many Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Thirty-five alumni competed for Canada in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, including Georgia Simmerling (cycling), Kirsten Sweetland (triathlon), Jamie Broder (beach volleyball), Evan Dunfee (race walk), and Byron Green (wheelchair rugby).

