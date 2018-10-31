NVSS runners qualify for provincials

By Brian Nemethy
For the 20th year in a row, the Nechako Valley Secondary School cross-country running team has qualified for the Provincial High School X-Country Championship, which takes place in Nanaimo on Nov. 3. The Junior Boys’ team and the Junior Girls’ team both qualified by winning the Zone Championship on Oct. 20 in Vanderhoof.
For the boys, this was their seventh title in eight years, and their 10th championship since 1969. For the girls, it was their ninth title in 10 years.
Top six Junior Girls:
Payton Mueller – 2nd in Junior and 3rd overall
Zoe Stephen – 2nd in Juvenile and 7th overall
Danica Bailey – 2nd in Bantam and 9th overall
Madison Seely – 4th in Juvenile and 10th overall
Jaylen Pedersen – 4th in Bantam and 14th overall
Ocean Arnold – 10th in Juvenile and 18th overall
Top six Junior Boys:
Lachlan Pedersen – 2nd in Junior and 3rd overall
Hyatt Verduzco – 5th in Junior and 6th overall
Rayen Rempel – 1st in Bantam and 8th overall
Mitch Thomson – 2nd in Bantam and 13th overall
Tanton Mueller – 5th in Bantam and 21st overall
Wyatt Steffey – 8th in Junior and 23rd overall
Senior Girls:
Alexis Seely – 10th
Madisyn MacKinlay – 17th
Senior Boys:
Nolan McCleary – 3rd
Logan Sewell – 10th
Connor Ebert – 17th