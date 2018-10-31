NVSS runners qualify for provincials

Junior Boys' and Junior Girls' teams qualified by winning Zone Championship on Oct. 20 in Vanderhoof

NVSS cross-country team are zone champions and will head to provincials in Nanaimo Nov. 3. Contributed photo

By Brian Nemethy

Express Contributor

For the 20th year in a row, the Nechako Valley Secondary School cross-country running team has qualified for the Provincial High School X-Country Championship, which takes place in Nanaimo on Nov. 3. The Junior Boys’ team and the Junior Girls’ team both qualified by winning the Zone Championship on Oct. 20 in Vanderhoof.

For the boys, this was their seventh title in eight years, and their 10th championship since 1969. For the girls, it was their ninth title in 10 years.

Top six Junior Girls:

Payton Mueller – 2nd in Junior and 3rd overall

Zoe Stephen – 2nd in Juvenile and 7th overall

Danica Bailey – 2nd in Bantam and 9th overall

Madison Seely – 4th in Juvenile and 10th overall

Jaylen Pedersen – 4th in Bantam and 14th overall

Ocean Arnold – 10th in Juvenile and 18th overall

Top six Junior Boys:

Lachlan Pedersen – 2nd in Junior and 3rd overall

Hyatt Verduzco – 5th in Junior and 6th overall

Rayen Rempel – 1st in Bantam and 8th overall

Mitch Thomson – 2nd in Bantam and 13th overall

Tanton Mueller – 5th in Bantam and 21st overall

Wyatt Steffey – 8th in Junior and 23rd overall

Senior Girls:

Alexis Seely – 10th

Madisyn MacKinlay – 17th

Senior Boys:

Nolan McCleary – 3rd

Logan Sewell – 10th

Connor Ebert – 17th