NT Fish and Game host 700 F class match

The North Thompson Fish and Game Club hosted its first long range target rifle competition at the Gorman FSR range over the August long weekend.

The COVID 700 F class match was shot at 700 m over two days, with some 23 shooters registering, social distancing was practiced, and no food or drinks were served.

The club has been actively trying to bring business into the Barriere community by hosting sporting events, such as their annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, and other get togethers that have been held at the NTF&G Range.

The Club’s match organizer Don Piper commented, “Most of the folks coming in for this event were hotelling it.”

In regards to their first 700 m competition, Piper said, “Things went well. Everyone came away happy, and I’d like to thank everyone who came out. We’ll probably have two more of these events this year.”

