Now is the time to register for Barriere Youth Soccer

The Barriere Youth Soccer season is getting close and now is the time to be registering for this popular youth sport within the community. Youth Soccer season runs from April 27 to June 17, for children born in 2015 (U4) through 2006 (U13) being eligible to participate.

What do players need for equipment to participate? Each child will require soccer cleats, shin guards, soccer socks, and a water bottle. A Swap Box of gently used soccer gear is available at Barriere Elementary School in the Primary Wing Hallway and parents or caregivers are invited to “take or leave what you like”.

The sign up cost for the U4 to U6 ( play Saturdays only) is $40, and this includes Jersey use and photographs. U7 to U13 is $55 (includes Jersey use and photographs) and they practice Mondays, and games are played on Wednesdays. The registration fee also includes the Clearwater Tournament in May (date yet to be decided).

Registration started on Feb. 15, and runs through March 30. For the first time this year, the group is using an online program called TEAM SNAP to manage their players. Registration is now available online via Team Snap at: https:// go.teamsnap.com/forms/177465 Payment options are: 1. Preferred – credit card (Visa or Mastercard) 2. Pay by cash or cheque (made payable to Barriere Youth Soccer Assoc.).