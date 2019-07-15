Nothin’ but net for Hope local who scores herself a basketball roster spot

Hope Secondary 2019 grad, Camryn Ogren, has signed to play for Langara College in the coming season. Barry Stewart/Hope Standard

Sometimes, in the frenzy of our multimedia world, you’ve just got to step up and blow your own horn. 2019 Hope Secondary grad, Camryn Ogren is glad she did, as her self-promotion has earned her a spot on the Langara College Falcons women’s basketball team.

Last year’s leading scorer for the Mustangs had put out applications to three colleges and Langara showed interest after their coach had checked out her references.

Ogren’s high school coach for the past three years, Jeff Kuhn, didn’t know what she had been planning, so he wasn’t expecting the phone call he got in March.

“The head coach, Curtis Nelson gave me a call out of the blue,” said Kuhn, Monday. Given a chance to talk basketball, though, the senior pastor at Grace Baptist needed no warm up.

“Curtis said he could coach skills — but he was looking for attitude and tenacity,” said Kuhn. “I told him that Camryn definitely put in more effort than any girl on my team in the off-season, to improve her skills.

“I didn’t pick her up until her grade 10 year, but in Grade 8 and 9, I could see that she just had that spunk, that drive and competitive spirit. You can’t teach that.

“In Grade 11, she came on strong,” added Kuhn, “and this year, she carried us, averaging 22 points a game as our point guard.

“Curtis is very much into run-and-gun offence, like I am. He likes to move the ball, so Camryn should do well. I wish her all the best.”

After the coaches’ phone conversation, 18-year-old Ogren was invited down for a workout on campus, in the Oakridge area of south Vancouver.

“I went down there for a two-hour training session with two girls Curtis had already signed,” said Ogren, Monday. “We did some shooting and one-on-ones and other drills and after a few more calls and texts, he offered me a spot.”

Any scholarship?

“I wish!” was her quick reply. “No, it’s just to play ball.

“I’ll be finding a place to stay, as they don’t offer residencies at Langara,” she added. “I’ll be doing an Associate of Arts degree in psychology. It’s a two-year program, then I’d be going on to UBC.”

Fun fact: coach Kuhn’s daughter Bethany began her studies at Langara last year and she and Ogren are co-baristas at the Blue Moose this summer. Ogren said the two have plans to share accommodations in the following school year, when a spot should be freed up.

Once-a-week practices have already begun and players have been given a training program to follow, on their own time.

“It’s a lot faster-paced,” said Ogren of the college program. “There are more complicated drills, with less time to learn them, so you’ve got be on the ball all the time.”

Langara is in the seven-team PacWest conference of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association and their 18-game league schedule kicks off on November 1 with a home game versus Okanagan College. Before that, Ogren said, they’ll be having scrimmages against small colleges in the U.S.

January 24 and 25, the Falcons will be hosted by Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College, the shortest road trip for Hope basketball fans.

Final comment goes to Dad, Glen, who coached Camryn in her Grade 8 and 9 seasons: “Both her mother (Evelyn) and I are extremely proud of what Camryn has accomplished. She has put in so much work behind the scenes, to see her work ethic pay off like this is really exciting!”

