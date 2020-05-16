Not business as usual, but golfing again was wonderful

Well, I was certainly feeling like a lucky individual on May 5. No, I didn't have a good golf game. It was actually the pits. But I was lucky because I was able to go golfing. I spent a couple of hours with some good friends - out in the sunshine on a beautiful sunny May day. Ladies' Night was very different than it has been other years but it was Ladies' Night nonetheless.

EBL Ventures sponsored Flight 1. Karen Peterson won low gross with a score of 42 while Cindy Leibel won low net with the same score. Karen also had a Chip In to split that pot with her golfing companion Anita Hill who also chipped one in from off the green. Flight 2 low gross with a score of 46 went to Deb Legaree and Carol Willox won low net by retro with a score of 51.

The Thompson Ladies dominated in Flight 3 with Jess beating out her mom with a score of 50 to take low gross while Trish took low net with a 52. Flight 4 (the flight for people without handicaps) was won by Cheryl Tenzer with a score of 56 while Lois McInnis came in second by retro with a score of 60.

Much credit for a successful day goes to our sponsors. We certainly appreciate their generosity and encourage folks to support them whenever possible. I am sure you are wanting to know who won what so here they are. Leanna Layton picked up the AG Foods certificate for a long drive on Hole 1 while Deb Rainer took home the Armour Mountain Office certificate for the same feat. Long Drives on Hole 2 were made by Anita Hill (Barriere Motor Inn) and Rose Seymour (Barriere Timber Mart). Bear Lane Bistro sponsored the Accuracy award on Hole 3 and the winner was Audrey Rilcoe. It was Long Putts on Hole 3 with the winners being Marla Hajmerle (Gift ‘n Gab) and Babes Shanko (Munro’s Clothing Co). KPs on Hole 4 were won by Susan Newberry (Royal LePage/Westwin Realty’s Cindy Leibel), Debbie Rainer (MJB Lawyers), Trish Thompson (Salle Ranch) and Rose Seymour (Stamer Logging).

On the top half of the course we started with long putts on Hole 5. Lois McInnis won the Sam’s Pizza certificate for Flight 4 but nobody from Flight 3 marked their name on the pin so the Rainer Custom Cutting certificate was used as a door prize.

I keep telling you ladies that it doesn’t matter how long the putt was – just write your name on the pin. Hole 6 KPs for Flight 1 and Flight 2 went to Cindy Leibel and Marian Wallace. Barb and Carman Smith and Brian and Brenda Carl were the sponsors. There was no winner for Flight 4 for KP in 2. Just wondering if someone misread the pin. You Flight 4 folks remember that all the pins for you on Hole 6 this year will be KP in 2.

Three ladies drove their balls into the gully on Hole 7 and since I was not able to tease them in person I feel it is only right to name names here – Sue Syfchuck, Leanna Layton and Lois McInnis received prizes from North Thompson Funeral Services.

Hole 7 KP in 2 prizes went to Leslie Stirling (HUB International) and Lorie Chambers (Quality Contractors). KP in 3 prize from Station House Restaurant was won by Marla Hajmerle while the coveted Thompson Valley Awards mug went to Betty Foote for a long putt on Hole 9.

For the time being all prizes are put in envelops and the ladies at the Clubhouse have them for our winners to pick up. I also sent an email to the winners (if I have their address) as a reminder to pick up your prize.

When our round was over we packed our clubs back into our cars and instead of heading to the patio for supper we headed home, each to our own. It was not business as usual, but it was still a lovely day.

With time, the new normal will come. In the meantime I am thankful for this much.

