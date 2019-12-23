Not a very merry holiday season for Oceanside Generals

VIJHL side upset by Bucs in shootout for fourth loss in a row

Oceanside Generals player Will Norman goes after the puck against Peninsula Panthers’ Thomas Spink. (Michael Briones photo)

The holiday season has not been a happy one for the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals.

On Thursday night, the Generals suffered their fourth loss in a row, when they were upset by the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-3 in a shootout at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

That was the only point the Generals have gained this month.

Prior to their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League game against archrivals Buccaneers, the Generals lost to the Saanich Braves 4-2, the Victoria Cougars 4-2 and the Peninsula Panthers 3-1.

In all four games, the Generals started off well but struggled in the second period, particularly on the defensive end.

After a scoreless first period against the Buccaneers, the Generals gave up an early goal less than two minutes into the frame. They were able to tie things up on Elijah Goyer’s goal at 16:04 but found themselves trailing again when the Buccaneers Erik Hanus scored on a power play.

The Generals bounced back strongly in the third as they scored two successive goals less a minute apart late in the game to go up 3-2. Justin Scott scored the equalizer and Aleko Karamanis put the Generals ahead.

But it was shortl-ived as seconds later, the Buccaneers evened things up. The match went into overtime. Neither side was able to score. A shootout ensued.

Generals Cage Newans and Dawson Heathcote missed their chances with Goyers the only one netting a goal. The Buccaneers got two goals in to earn the win.

The Generals still lead the North Division with 20 wins and eight losses for 43 points. The Campbell River Storm are not far behind with 38 points.

In the New Year, things will get tougher for the Generals as they open 2020 with a road game against the Storm on Jan. 3. Prior to the Christmas break, the Storm had won seven straight games.

Then on Jan. 4, the Generals host the Buccaneers at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m.

They are also scheduled to face the top two teams in the league, the Victoria Cougars and the Peninsula Panthers.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

The Generals have yet to beat the Panthers this season, having lost to the Victoria squad three times. Against the Cougars, the Generals have a 1-1-1 record.