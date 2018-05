Terrace Northmen Carlin Wilkin fires a quick pass in a pre-season rugby match against the Prince Rupert Seamen. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

The Terrace Northmen and the Caledonia rugby team had a pre-season game against Prince Rupert teams last Saturday.

The Northmen tackle their first game of the season on Saturday in Prince Rupert.

jackie@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter