Northern Sentinel Sports Diary

This weekend the Winterhawks Peewee Rep (U13) and Midget (U18) teams take on their counterparts from Smithers and Prince Rupert.

On Saturday, January 11, the U13s battle it out with Smithers Storm in the Tamitik Arena at 2:30 p.m., while the U18s take on Prince Rupert’s Seawolves at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, they do it again, the U13s taking on Smithers Storm at 10:15 a.m. and the U18s taking on the Seawolves at 12:45 p.m.

Entry is free and the players will appreciate the support.

The Demons

Next week on Saturday, January 18, the Ice Demons take on the Hazelton Wolverines in Hazelton at 7:30 p.m. If you’re out Hazelton way on Saturday, head on down to the Hazelton Arena and give the team some support.

On Saturday, January 25, the Demons take on the Wolverines again, this time at the Tamitik Arena starting at 8 p.m.

Currently, the Terrace River Kings lead the CIHL season with 20 points, followed by Prince Rupert Rampage with 18, the Quesnel Kangaroos with 12, the Williams Lake Stampeders with 10 Kitimat Ice Demons with 9 points.

—————————————————————————

* Is your club planning sporting events in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village? Let us know – we’ll add you to our sports diary!

* Scores, photos and videos – message us on our Facebook page.

* As always, our sporting codes rely on your support – bring the family and cheer our local teams on. Also, consider volunteering – everything from taking tickets at the door to helping out with security.

Sports news? Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter